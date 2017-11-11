The Trill and Agony of UFC 217 Bisping vs. St-Pierre: ‘From the Bottom of My Heart’

               

November 11, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Experience the thrill of victory and agony of defeat in this episode of The Thrill and the Agony from UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre.

Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre returned to the Octagon after four years away from the sport. In his return, St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping to become the first man in history to have held the UFC welterweight and middleweight championships.

TJ Dillashaw also etched his name in the annals of history by reclaiming the UFC bantamweight championship by defeating teammate-turned-bitter-rival Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 217 co-main event.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: ‘There’s no such thing as the Greatest Of All Time’

In another historic moment, Rose Namajunas did what many thought was impossible, she toppled previously undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s UFC strawweight title.

