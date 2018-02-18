The TEXecutioner Doesn’t Execute, but Gets the Win (UFC Austin Highlights)

The TEXecutioner does it again as @JamesVickMMA beats Francisco Trinaldo for his fourth win in a row! Can Vick get a big fight next now? #UFCAustin https://t.co/9SPMl6abRf — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from James Vick’s home state victory over Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Check out highlights from James Vick's home state victory over Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

