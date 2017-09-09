The Talk Is Over, It’s Time To Fight (UFC 215 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 215 Embedded, bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko talks confidence going into her championship rematch and sees the results of a glam outdoor photo shoot. Ever-competitive women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes keeps her mind off her weight cut with video game soccer. Then the stars show off their skills in front of fans at the official open workouts, where UFC welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and heavyweight Cain Velasquez hold court with Milan Lucic and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers. Friday morning marks the official weigh-in, where the headlining women hit their target numbers, and that afternoon they face off in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-in

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Nunes vs. Shevchenko took the top spot on the fight card after Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was canceled. Borg fell ill and doctors determined that he was medically unfit to fight.

