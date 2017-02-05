‘The Korean Zombie’ Earns Bonus In Octagon Return (UFC Houston Fighter Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC Houston following the event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. “The Korean Zombie” Chang Sung Jung, Marcel Fortuna, Jessica Andrade, and Angela Hill took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the women’s strawweight bout between Andrade and Hill that kicked off the event’s main card. Fifth-ranked Andrade pressed forward the entire fight, delivering combinations and body shots. Hill moved laterally on the outside, taking everything Andrade had to offer. Hill scored a knockdown in the second frame, but Andrade doing the bulk of the damage in the fight. Andrade won the fight by unanimous decision, but Hill showed marked improvement and a solid chin.

Jung earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Dennis Bermudez in the main event. Jung hadn’t fought since August 2013 and made a statement in his return by taking out the ninth-ranked featherweight. He slipped a jab at the midway mark of the first round and unloaded an uppercut that sent Bermudez crashing to the canvas.

Fortuna banked a bonus in his promotional debut for his first-round knockout of Anthony Hamilton in heavyweight action. Fortuna landed a right hand that face-planted Hamilton 90 seconds into the opening frame.

UFC Houston featured 12 fights. Five fights went the distance, two ended in submissions, and five ended in knockouts.

