The Intensity Builds As Fight Night Approaches (UFC 214 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 214 Embedded, suspenders, shirtlessness and suits are just a few of the personal styles on display at the official press conference, attended by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, his bitter rival Jon Jones, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, title challenger Demian Maia, and featherweight title contenders Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger. Tempers flare and insults fly between the headliners both on the dais and face-to-face. On Thursday at the UFC Gym, the stars have another chance to entertain fans, with Cormier seizing the moment – and the mic – to win over the crowd.

