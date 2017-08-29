                   
The First Ronda Rousey Wedding Pics Have Arrived

August 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne passed on the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight over the weekend, but they had a pretty good excuse. They were getting married.

Yep, the happy couple finally took their engagement to the full monty and entered into holy matrimony. The ceremony reportedly took place in Hawaii, where Browne is from.

Just a few days hence and the first photos from the wedding have emerged. From Ronda and Travis’ first public pic as a married couple to Ronda and her good friend Lazy the Savage to Ronda’s wedding party, which consisted mainly of her family. 

I have a wonderful #family

A post shared by Annmaria Demars (@annmaria7gen) on

