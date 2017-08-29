The First Ronda Rousey Wedding Pics Have Arrived

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne passed on the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight over the weekend, but they had a pretty good excuse. They were getting married.

Yep, the happy couple finally took their engagement to the full monty and entered into holy matrimony. The ceremony reportedly took place in Hawaii, where Browne is from.

Just a few days hence and the first photos from the wedding have emerged. From Ronda and Travis’ first public pic as a married couple to Ronda and her good friend Lazy the Savage to Ronda’s wedding party, which consisted mainly of her family.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it. #browsey2017 #TheReason #SavLife #Hawaii A post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

I have a wonderful #family A post shared by Annmaria Demars (@annmaria7gen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

