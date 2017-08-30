Three Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Three fighters from Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series were awarded UFC contracts for their performances in the eighth week of the weekly search for new talent. Matt Frevola, Lauren Mueller and Allen Crowder earned their opportunity to compete on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

“I thought Crowder did a great job. I’m going to bring in Crowder. We need heavyweights, so we’re going to give him a shot. He’s 9-2 now. The ladies fight, both fighters showed a ton of heart. Mueller took this fight on a week’s notice, and now she’s 4-0. So we’re going to take her too,” said White following the event. ”

Heavyweight Crowder finished Don’Tale Mayes late in the third round, and he already knows exactly who he wants to face in his UFC debut.

Mueller took her fight against Kelly McGill on short notice, but dominated her opponent. Her performance punched her ticket to the big dance.

Lightweight Feverola logged the lone submission finish on the five-fight card. Following the fight he said, “I’m always looking for the finish. It’s the only way I know how to fight.”

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 8 Results:

– Matt Frevola def. Jose Flores by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:32, R2

– Bevon Lewis def. Elias Urbina by TKO (punches) at 2:47, R2

– Adam Antolin def. Casey Kenny by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

– Lauren Mueller def. Kelly McGill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

– Allen Crowder def. Don’Tale Mayes by TKO (punches) at 4:12, R3

