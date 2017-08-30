                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor with 10th Round TKO in ‘Money Fight’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Three Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

August 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Three fighters from Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series were awarded UFC contracts for their performances in the eighth week of the weekly search for new talent. Matt Frevola, Lauren Mueller and Allen Crowder earned their opportunity to compete on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

“I thought Crowder did a great job. I’m going to bring in Crowder. We need heavyweights, so we’re going to give him a shot. He’s 9-2 now. The ladies fight, both fighters showed a ton of heart. Mueller took this fight on a week’s notice, and now she’s 4-0. So we’re going to take her too,” said White following the event. ”

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Crowder finished Don’Tale Mayes late in the third round, and he already knows exactly who he wants to face in his UFC debut.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > What Does Dana White Anticipate is Next for Conor McGregor?

Mueller took her fight against Kelly McGill on short notice, but dominated her opponent. Her performance punched her ticket to the big dance.

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight Feverola logged the lone submission finish on the five-fight card. Following the fight he said, “I’m always looking for the finish. It’s the only way I know how to fight.”

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 8 Results:

– Matt Frevola def. Jose Flores by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:32, R2
– Bevon Lewis def. Elias Urbina by TKO (punches) at 2:47, R2
– Adam Antolin def. Casey Kenny by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
– Lauren Mueller def. Kelly McGill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)
– Allen Crowder def. Don’Tale Mayes by TKO (punches) at 4:12, R3

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA