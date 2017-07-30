HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

The Deck is Stacked for Invicta FC 25

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Invicta Fighting Championships has stacked the deck for its next fight card, with Invicta FC 25 featuring nine bouts taking place from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in California on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Invicta FC 25 is topped by the previously announced bantamweight and strawweight title tilts. Today, seven new fights have been announced.

After dropping her professional debut, bantamweight prospect Alexa Conners (4-1) has strung together an impressive four-fight winning streak. She looks to make it five in a row against undefeated German newcomer Katharina Lehner (5-0), who captured the Respect FC bantamweight championship in her last outing.

Following nearly two years away from the cage, Invicta FC veteran Sharon “Dreamcatcher” Jacobson (3-1) returns to face the debuting Kali “Pop Tart” Robbins(4-0) at strawweight. Jacobson, a two-time national champion wrestler, has earned “Fight of the Night” honors in both of her Invicta FC appearances.

A pair of 22-year-old atomweights square off when Japanese-born and Boise-based Shino VanHoose (5-5) meets Alyse Anderson (3-0), touting an undefeated amateur career including six victories and an unblemished professional record.

In a bout that was previously booked last year, but fell off due to injury, bantamweights “Killer” Kelly McGill-Velasco (2-1) and Amberlynn “ALO” Orr (0-1) get a chance to settle the score. Also at bantamweight, California’s Yaya Rincón (1-0) takes on Swiss judoka Stephanie Egger (2-1).

Recently signed flyweights Cheri Muraski (3-0) and Tracy Cortez (0-0) will do battle in their promotional debuts. An experienced fighter training out of Colorado, Muraski has followed up an impressive amateur career with three wins as a professional, including a second-round submission of Invicta FC veteran Shannon Sinn. Tuff-N-Uff flyweight champion Cortez will get her first professional fight experience inside the Invicta cage after going 6-0 as an amateur.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Breaks Down Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Atomweights Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey (0-0) and Ashley Medina (0-0), owning amateur records of 8-1 and 4-1 respectively, will both make their professional debuts in the night’s opening bout.

Invicta FC 25

Invicta FC 25 Fight Card

Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC)
Strawweight Title Bout: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Jodie Esquibel (6-2)
Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)
Strawweight Bout: Sharon Jacobson (3-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)
Atomweight Bout: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)
Bantamweight Bout: Kelly McGill-Velasco (2-1) vs. Amberlynn Orr (0-1)
Bantamweight Bout: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1)
Flyweight Bout: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)
Atomweight Bout: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)

Invicta FC 25 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tickets for Invicta FC 25, priced at $120, $60, $40, or $30, are on sale now via TachiPalace.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones

Jon Jones Breaks Down Why He Called Out Brock...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments33 Views

Jon Jones says that his coaches believe that he can beat former heavyweight titleholder Brock Lesnar and what weight to expect to see him at if they

Joe Rogan Issues Apology Af...

Joe Rogan takes the blame for interviewing Cormier after

Jul 30, 2017
Tito Ortiz Post UFC 214

Tito Ortiz Proud of Cris Cy...

Tito Ortiz on Saturday night chimed in on his

Jul 30, 2017

Jon Jones: Can’t Bend...

Jon Jones was very gracious in victory toward his

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA