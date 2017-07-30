The Deck is Stacked for Invicta FC 25

Invicta Fighting Championships has stacked the deck for its next fight card, with Invicta FC 25 featuring nine bouts taking place from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in California on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Invicta FC 25 is topped by the previously announced bantamweight and strawweight title tilts. Today, seven new fights have been announced.

After dropping her professional debut, bantamweight prospect Alexa Conners (4-1) has strung together an impressive four-fight winning streak. She looks to make it five in a row against undefeated German newcomer Katharina Lehner (5-0), who captured the Respect FC bantamweight championship in her last outing.

Following nearly two years away from the cage, Invicta FC veteran Sharon “Dreamcatcher” Jacobson (3-1) returns to face the debuting Kali “Pop Tart” Robbins(4-0) at strawweight. Jacobson, a two-time national champion wrestler, has earned “Fight of the Night” honors in both of her Invicta FC appearances.

A pair of 22-year-old atomweights square off when Japanese-born and Boise-based Shino VanHoose (5-5) meets Alyse Anderson (3-0), touting an undefeated amateur career including six victories and an unblemished professional record.

In a bout that was previously booked last year, but fell off due to injury, bantamweights “Killer” Kelly McGill-Velasco (2-1) and Amberlynn “ALO” Orr (0-1) get a chance to settle the score. Also at bantamweight, California’s Yaya Rincón (1-0) takes on Swiss judoka Stephanie Egger (2-1).

Recently signed flyweights Cheri Muraski (3-0) and Tracy Cortez (0-0) will do battle in their promotional debuts. An experienced fighter training out of Colorado, Muraski has followed up an impressive amateur career with three wins as a professional, including a second-round submission of Invicta FC veteran Shannon Sinn. Tuff-N-Uff flyweight champion Cortez will get her first professional fight experience inside the Invicta cage after going 6-0 as an amateur.

Atomweights Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey (0-0) and Ashley Medina (0-0), owning amateur records of 8-1 and 4-1 respectively, will both make their professional debuts in the night’s opening bout.

Invicta FC 25 Fight Card

Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC)

Strawweight Title Bout: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Jodie Esquibel (6-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

Strawweight Bout: Sharon Jacobson (3-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Atomweight Bout: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Kelly McGill-Velasco (2-1) vs. Amberlynn Orr (0-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1)

Flyweight Bout: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)

Atomweight Bout: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)

Invicta FC 25 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tickets for Invicta FC 25, priced at $120, $60, $40, or $30, are on sale now via TachiPalace.com.

