The Colombian Queen Scores Another Viral Head-Kick KO (LFA 23 Results & Highlights)

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA Women’s Flyweight Champion Andrea Lee (8-2) retained her title on Friday night, dominating challenger Jamie Thorton (4-4) for two rounds before submitting her with a Kimura in the co-main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 23. Then, in the headlining fight, top welterweight prospect James Nakashima (8-0) upset defending champ Derrick Krantz (20-10) to win the LFA welterweight title by split decision.

TRENDING > Gökhan Saki Drops the Monster Left Hand at UFC Japan (Fight Highlights)

Earlier in the night, 20-year-old Sabina Mazo (4-0) recreated her viral KO from LFA 9 in April, delivering another highlight-reel head kick to knock out Linsey Williams (1-2) in the first round.

LFA 23: Heinisch vs. Perez Results

Main Event – Welterweight Title Fight – James Nakashima (8-0) defeated Derrick Krantz (20-10) via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Fight – Andrea Lee (8-2) submitted Jamie Thorton (4-4) with a Kimura at 2:54 in round two.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Ryan Spann (11-5) submitted LeMarcus Tucker (5-3) with a rear naked choke at 2:55 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Brian Billiot (5-0) caught Brandon Shavers (4-1) in a heel hook to win by submission at 3:07 in round two.

Flyweight Fight – Sabina Mazo (4-0) knocked out Linsey Williams (1-2) with a head kick at 4:26 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Peter Stanonik (5-2) landed a knock out punch against Kendrik Williams (4-1) at 4:18 in round two.

(Photo courtesy of LFA / Rich Burmaster)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram