UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

The Calm Before the Storm (UFC 214 Embedded)

July 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 214 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Jon Jones gets a visit from his brother Arthur, then tries out a new mode of fight week transportation. It’s a stress-free Friday as Jones, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, opponent Demian Maia, featherweight title contender Tonya Evinger and fellow contender Cris Cyborg hit their numbers. Then the athletes head to Honda Center, where Cormier and Jones take their families inside the Octagon, and opponents square off for one final faceoff in front of fans before Saturday’s live event.

TRENDING > Dana White Scrum: Jon Jones Snub, Daniel Cormier Retirement Rumor, and More

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

