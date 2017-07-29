The Calm Before the Storm (UFC 214 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 214 Embedded, light heavyweight title contender Jon Jones gets a visit from his brother Arthur, then tries out a new mode of fight week transportation. It’s a stress-free Friday as Jones, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, opponent Demian Maia, featherweight title contender Tonya Evinger and fellow contender Cris Cyborg hit their numbers. Then the athletes head to Honda Center, where Cormier and Jones take their families inside the Octagon, and opponents square off for one final faceoff in front of fans before Saturday’s live event.

