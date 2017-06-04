The Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max “Blessed” Holloway finished Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday night. And with that, let the “Blessed Era” begin!

TRENDING > Max Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

Congrats @BlessedMMA great fight — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) June 4, 2017

YO!!!! Max Holloway is the new 145 Champ Champ! #UFC212 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 4, 2017

Max Holloway straight gangster #ufc212 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 4, 2017

The Hawaiian put that work in tonight. Good shit. @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 4, 2017

Hell of a performance! Congrats @BlessedMMA . Great fight — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) June 4, 2017

Wow, 11 in a row for Holloway and beat Aldo! — Bobby Nash (@B_Nashty) June 4, 2017

Congrats @BlessedMMA ! @josealdojunior looked good then Max made the adjustments like a true champion. #UFC — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 4, 2017

Congrats @BlessedMMA well fought fight, and well deserved victory! Very happy for you! Aloha! #teamHAWAII #808represent — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) June 4, 2017

Now the division won't be on hold anymore #UFC212 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2017

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.