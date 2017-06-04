The Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max “Blessed” Holloway finished Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday night. And with that, let the “Blessed Era” begin!
THAT’S IT!!! @BlessedMMA does it!!!! #UFC212 pic.twitter.com/dFMKpY0gxi
— UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2017
Wow Congrats @BlessedMMA #UFC212
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 4, 2017
Wow. Max Payne! #ufc212
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 4, 2017
Congrats @BlessedMMA great fight
— Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) June 4, 2017
YO!!!! Max Holloway is the new 145 Champ Champ! #UFC212
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 4, 2017
Max Holloway straight gangster #ufc212
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 4, 2017
This is the new generation! @BlessedMMA #TeamBlessedMmA #AndNew #Ufc212
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) June 4, 2017
The Hawaiian put that work in tonight. Good shit. @ufc
— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 4, 2017
Hell of a performance! Congrats @BlessedMMA . Great fight
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) June 4, 2017
Wow, 11 in a row for Holloway and beat Aldo!
— Bobby Nash (@B_Nashty) June 4, 2017
ALL MAX!!!!!!!! Congrats @BlessedMMA !!!! #champ
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2017
Congrats @BlessedMMA ! @josealdojunior looked good then Max made the adjustments like a true champion. #UFC
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 4, 2017
#UFC212 pic.twitter.com/TDEsH9IHSL
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 4, 2017
WE HAVE A NEW UNDISPUTED FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION!! @BlessedMMA FINISHES Aldo!! #UFC212 pic.twitter.com/PxyWYqhbVj
— UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2017
I'm wondering why no leg kicks #AldovsHalloway? #UFC212
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) June 4, 2017
Congrats @BlessedMMA well fought fight, and well deserved victory! Very happy for you! Aloha! #teamHAWAII #808represent
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) June 4, 2017
Now the division won't be on hold anymore #UFC212
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2017
Let's see it again @CubSwanson vs @BlessedMMA #KillerCub @ufc
— Anthony Birchak (@abirchakMMA) June 4, 2017
