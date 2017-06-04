The Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 4, 2017
2 Comments

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max “Blessed” Holloway finished Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday night. And with that, let the “Blessed Era” begin!

TRENDING > Max Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

  • S3XY

    Ayyy

  • Murdock

    He got lucky.

               

