The Black Beast Takes Down Tybura and Blows Up Twitter!

It may have taken Derrick Lewis until late in the fight to finish Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, but he immediately lit up Twitter with his knockout victory.
Lewis has the craziest fights. I’ve seen him losing 4 fights in a row and end up winning. Dangerous AF #UFCAustin
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 19, 2018
BEAST!!!! That might be the real #BlackPanther! Lol #UFCAustin
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 19, 2018
Beaaaaaaaaast!!!!!!!! #ufcaustin
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2018
Black Beast! #ufcaustin
— Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) February 19, 2018
Derrick vs Francis please #ufcaustin
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2018
Was gonna say that could have gone a little longer. But after watching the replay it seemed like good timing on the stoppage. Congrats to Derrick Lewis! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 19, 2018
Black Beast when he realizes he has a live mic for #UFCAustin. @EliasTheodorou pic.twitter.com/zsRWpuZEeB
— UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2018
Booom!!! Got to love the @Thebeast_ufc #UFCAustin
— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) February 19, 2018