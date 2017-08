The Best Mayweather vs. McGregor Gif Goes To…

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor magical mystery tour has brought memorable moments, epic trash talk, times that were absurd. The two superstars played their part and then the internet took it even further. Check out this gif.

Conor McGregor’s noodle arms are ready for ANYTHING! A post shared by Sports Blog Nation (@sbnation) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

