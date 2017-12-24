Thailand’s Loma Lookbonmee Set to Face Melissa Wang at Invicta FC 27

From Rambaa Somdet to Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, multiple male fighters from Thailand have enjoyed success in MMA. But female mixed martial artists haven’t started to emerge from the country until relatively recently.

At Invicta FC 27 on Jan. 13, Loma Lookbonmee will become the first Thai fighter to compete for the world’s premier female-only promotion. The nine-time Muay Thai champion will make her pro debut against American Mellissa Wang (1-0).

She trains at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, which is where fellow atomweight and ONE Championship star Rika Ishige does her fight camps. However, while the latter is a relative newcomer to competitive fighting, Loma is a veteran of several hundred Muay Thai matches.

Loma has been based in Phuket for around six months, training with head coach and Bellator veteran George Hickman. She has been studying wrestling, grappling, and all the various elements of MMA that she will need to add to her world-class striking game.

Invicta FC 27 is set for the Kansas City Scottish Rite Temple and will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former Strikeforce title challenger Sarah Kaufman and former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Pannie Kianzad.