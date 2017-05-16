HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Takes Out Junior dos Santos In The First (UFC 211 Results)

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Demolishes Jessica Andrade: ‘There is Only One’ (UFC 211 Results)

featuredDana White: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw is Not Canceled

Daniel Cormier UFC Kickoff

featuredJon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

Tessa Simpson Plans Invicta FC Title Run Starting with Herica Tiburcio

May 16, 2017
No Comments

Having previously last competed in MMA in 2013, atomweight prospect Tessa Simpson returned to the cage in 2016 and continued right where she left off, picking up two wins in both her fights.

First against Satomi Tanako in March of last year, then against Simona Soukupova in July, Simpson was able to shake off any ring rust she had and pick up solid wins against more experienced opposition.

“Last year it was good to be active again after a layoff of a couple of years,” Simpson told MMAWeekly.com. “The first one (against Tanako) was in March in Guam. I got to fight literally in the village I grew up in, in front of all my family, so it was a big win for sure. It was a good test for me and a good way to get back into it.

“For my Invicta debut, Simona was very tough. It wasn’t an easy fight. I was happy I was given a nice challenge. Of course it could have gone better for me – it wasn’t completely dominant – but it was a great win and I learned a lot.”

Tessa SimpsonSimpson feels her biggest obstacle to overcome after such a layoff was more about settling into her comfort zone than any physical issues.

“Being out of the cage sometimes can be more mentally difficult,” said Simpson. “After the first fight – where I was a little rusty being under those lights – in the second fight I felt better in that situation.

“Having those back-to-back fights last year, this upcoming fight will be a lot easier for me in that regards. I don’t feel like I have anything to expect in terms of nervousness. I’m a lot more comfortable in the cage when I was in the cage those two fights last year.”

TRENDING > Tecia Torres Opens Up About Body Image Struggles

Simpson (5-1) returns to Invicta on May 20 in Kansas City, Mo., to take on former champion Herica Tiburcio (9-4) in a main card 105-pound bout.

“Her camp knows that I’m good on the ground, and that my striking is good too, so I think that I’m a hard opponent for her to beat,” Simpson said of Tiburcio. “She has to get past me to get to a title shot, but my plans are to make a run for the title, so it’s a great fight for both of us, but I definitely plan to come out with a dominant win.

“A win’s a win, but we like to dominate a fight, and would like to finish Herica. But I’ll just go in there, follow the game plan and do the best I can.”

As Simpson noted, her goal is to fight for the Invicta atomweight title. With a win over a former champion like Tiburcio, Simpson might get her opportunity to challenge for the belt sooner than later.

“I think it’s probably going to be up to Invicta, the matchmakers and the timing,” said Simpson. “I’m hoping that with this win that it will put me right up there for a title shot next. They need someone to step up and fight Ayaka (Hamasaki), so I’m ready for that next challenge after that fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Kevin Lee UFC 211 eyes closed

Kevin Lee on Daniel Cormier Dropping the N-Wo...

May 15, 20171 Comment33 Views

Kevin Lee was on stage with Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier when things got so heated that Cormier dropped the n-word on Jones. He weighs in.

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Post

Stipe Miocic: ‘If It ...

In recounting his rematch victory over Junior dos Santos,

May 15, 2017
Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Media Day

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos San...

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued the

May 15, 2017
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

Daniel Cormier Rips into Jo...

Things devolved quickly when Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

May 15, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA