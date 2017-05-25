Tensions Between Teams Reach Boiling Point on TUF 25
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
Tensions between Team Garbrandt and Team Dillashaw reached a boiling point on the sixth episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption. Check out the altercation.
May 25, 201717 Views
Ramsey Nijem fights out of two submissions to earn a TKO victory over Julian Lane and puts Team Dillashaw up 6-0 in the competition on The Ultimate