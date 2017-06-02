Tekken 7 – The Mishima’s Final Chapter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 2, 2017
The iconic best selling fighting series of all-time, Tekken, is back with it’s ninth installment with Tekken 7. After a limited arcade release in Japan in Spring 2015, gamers eagerly await the June 2nd, 2017 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Tekken 7 is the first of the series to make use of the Unreal Engine, the game engine developed by Epic Games. Pre-orders of the title feature the Eliza bonus character along with over 35 playable fighters and all new fighters to take part in the battle.

Tekken 7Tekken 7 is the final chapter of the 20-year Mishima family feud. Like Jon vs. Daniel, Tito vs. Chuck, or even Cody vs. TJ, the best fights are personal. The epic battle of father and son continues as players are also able to join in and throw down for the King of the Iron First Tournament.

Unreal Engine 4 brings ultra photo-realistic graphics and gameplay to what has always been one of the greatest fighting games of all time. The PlayStation 4 version of the game will run on true 1080p and 60fps quality. The high quality of battle that fans have grown to love over the years remains along with enhancements including Rage Arts, the Rage Drives, and Power Crushes.

Rage Arts are powerful new attacks that are unique to each character in the game. They will give the player opportunities to launch powerful attacks when their health is low and regain lost momentum on their way to victory. It may not be Scott Smith over Pete Sell Ultimate Fighter 4 level of comeback, but it will be a way for players to sway the fight their way.

The gameplay will also feature new interactive cut scenes during combat. When a player has low health, the battle will start to slow down during the dramatic blow.

Tekken 7 hits the shelves on June 2 and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. For more information on Tekken 7, visit the official website.

