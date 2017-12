Tecia Torres Wants Trilogy With Rose Namajunas Next for the UFC Title

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Tecia Torres hopes to earn a third fight with new strawweight champion Rose Namajunas after they’ve split a pair of fights in the past.

Torres defeated Michelle Waterson to open the UFC 218 main card on pay-per-view on Saturday night in Detroit.

TRENDING > Tecia Torres Outstrikes Michelle Waterson En Route to Decision Win (UFC 218 Results)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram