Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson Joins Stacked UFC 218 Lineup

The rich get richer in Detroit with another huge fight just added to the upcoming UFC 218 card on Dec. 2.

No. 5 ranked contender Tecia Torres will get back in action against No. 6 ranked “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson in a strawweight bout on the card.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Tuesday.

Torres is currently riding a two fight win streak as she looks to take another step closer towards title contender in the UFC’s 115-pound women’s division.

Most recently, Torres got the first finish of her professional career with a second round rear naked choke submission to put away Juliana Lima in July.

Now Torres will look to keep her streak alive as she takes on another highly touted strawweight competitor in Waterson, who will attempt to bounce back from her first loss in the UFC.

As a former Invicta FC champion, Waterson has all the credentials to make waves in the UFC and that’s exactly what she did by dispatching Paige VanZant last December in her first main event inside the Octagon.

Unfortunately, Waterson stumbled in her next fight as she fell to Rose Namajunas, who is now scheduled to fight for the title at UFC 217 in November.

Waterson will attempt to get back on track as she faces Torres as part of a stacked card in Detroit on Nov. 2.

In addition to Torres vs. Waterson, featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off with Frankie Edgar in the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou square off and “Ultimate Fighter” coaches Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje meet in a highly anticipated lightweight slugfest.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram