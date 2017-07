Tecia Torres Sinks the Choke! (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

That’s how you get your first finish in the UFC! Tecia Torres with the choke on Julianna Lima! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/lSvN34mR5q — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 7, 2017

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Tecia Torres as she sinks the choke on Julianna Lima at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

