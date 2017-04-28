HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Daniel-Cormier-vs-Jon-Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

Tecia Torres Opens Up About Body Image Struggles

April 28, 2017
4 Comments

When you see an athlete in the type of fighting condition that Tecia Torres is in, you might wonder how in the world someone like her could ever have a body image issue. Believe it or not, Torres’ struggles with her self image had precisely to do with being in such great condition.

In a short essay posted to her Instagram account, along with a photo of Torres’ incredible physique, Torres opened up about her lifelong struggles with how she saw herself in the wake of how other people saw her.

In the post, Torres also noted that she would be penning a first-hand essay on the topic, which is slated to appear in a future issue of Teen Vogue magazine.

TRENDING > With UFC Dragging Its Feet, Bellator Building Women’s 125-Pound Class

Torres’ essay:

Tecia Torres - body imageTruth be told, for as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with my body image. Thanks to my parents, I am naturally gifted with a muscular petite frame.

Growing up, I was on the sour end of bullying, to the point where girls in my middle school class would draw a ‘masculine muscular’ looking woman on the board in an attempt to make fun of me. It worked. I felt alone and like my body was different. Looking back, I was different. My young body was a product of my hard work. I’ve been a martial artist since age 5 and I’ve always been an athlete. During these years, adult women would always stop my mom and ask what I did. They loved my body. I never could quite grasp why they would want my figure for their own.

Fast forward to a Mixed Martial Arts career in the UFC. The bullying began again with other adult women competitors speaking up as if they had known me my entire life or were apart of my daily activity. Because I am in such phenomenal shape, I must me using some type of performance enhancing drug. On The Ultimate Fighter, rumor had it I was throwing up. I’ve always found these comments so hilarious. I’m confident in saying I’m one of cleanest athletes in the sport. I’m very open about my straight-edge lifestyle.

On the opposite side of silly adult bullying, I am grateful to live in a generation where strong is being seen as beautiful and little girls are growing up knowing their bodies were made beautifully no matter what shape, size, or color it is.

It took me a long time to love my body image. What motivates me even more is knowing that I’m inspiring all sorts of people to pursue their dreams and create goals. You are my motivation, so thank you for that and for following my career and life whether it’s during an up or a down. I love you.

 

Truth be told, for as long as I can remember I’ve struggled with my body image. Thanks to my parents I am naturally gifted with a muscular petite frame. Growing up I was on the sour end of bullying, to the point were girls in my middle school class would draw a “masculine muscular” looking women on the board, in an attempt to make fun of me. It worked. I felt alone and like my body was different. Looking back I was different. My young body was a product of my hard work. I’ve been a martial artist since age 5 and I’ve always been an athlete. During these years, adult woman would always stop my mom and ask what I did. They loved my body. I never could quite grasp why they would want my figure for their own. Fast forward to a Mixed Martial Arts career in the @ufc. The bullying began again with other adult women competitors speaking up as if they had known me my entire life or were apart of my daily activity. Because I am in such phenomenal shape I must me using some type of performance enhancing drug. On The Ultimate Fighter rumor had it I was throwing up. I’ve always found these comments so hilarious. I’m confident in saying I’m one of cleanest athletes in the sport. I’m very open about my straightedge lifestyle. On the opposite side of silly adult bullying I am grateful to live in a generation where strong is being seen as beautiful and little girls are growing up knowing their bodies were made beautifully no matter what shape, size, or color it is. It took me a long time to love my body image. What motivates me even more is knowing that I’m inspiring all sorts of people to pursue their dreams and create goals. You are my motivation, so thank you for that and for following my career and life whether it’s during an up or a down. I love you. – Tecia P.S I’m going to be writing a first hand essay that will be published in @teenvogue similar to this. Look out for it in the next few months. XoKo : @ohrangutang : @cristinapilo

A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Justin Gaethje vs Luiz Firmino

WSOF Full-Fight Flashback: Justin Gaethje vs....

Apr 28, 2017No Comments24 Views

Check out this epic battle between WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and challenger Luiz Firmino.

Ronaldo Jacare Souza UFC on FOX 24

Surgery Sidelines Jacare So...

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza reportedly could be spending the next

Apr 28, 2017
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Ma...

Though the initial barrier to entry for a Conor

Apr 28, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk ripped and ready

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Rippe...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts her title on the line for

Apr 28, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    Poor you. Quick, someone get her a participation trophy and a coloring book. Maybe some vegan hot cocoa will help.

    • FAT TONY

      Forget the body issue its called mental issues…. man this humanity

  • Murdock

    That would explain why she’s a lesbian.

    • Prince Randorson

      I predict that more and more lesbians will fill the roster. I suspect they have more male hormones on average, compared to straight women.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA