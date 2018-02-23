Tecia Torres is Definitely ‘Team Rose’ Namajunas For Her Rematch Against Joanna Jedrzejczyk

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 23, 2018
Tecia Torres has twice battled with Rose Namajunas during her career and she has nothing but respect for the reigning UFC strawweight champion.

Torres, who fights Jessica Andrade on Saturday night in the co-main event at UFC on FOX 28, hopes to have a trilogy with Namajunas should they both be victorious in their upcoming bouts.

While Torres previously trained at the same gym that Jedrzejczyk now calls home, she says that Namajunas is a shining example of what a champion should be and she will definitely be rooting for her to win on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I think the fight can go any way but I’m definitely Team Rose,” Torres said about the upcoming rematch at UFC 223. “I think that she’s a great champion and I shared the ring with her twice before so I like her as a person, I like her as a champion.”Rose Namajunas UFC 217 post-fight octagon

Now Torres wasn’t nearly as forthcoming when it came to Jedrzejczyk, who has called American Top Team her home for nearly two years.

That was the same facility where Torres spent the majority of her career until just recently moving to Colorado where she began training full time alongside her fiancée and fellow UFC contender Raquel Pennington.

Torres didn’t have much to say about Jedrzejczyk but never really considered her a teammate despite both training under the same roof.

“No, I didn’t train with her at all,” Torres said. “She did her own thing. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

As far as her own career aspirations go, Torres knows there are zero guarantees for a title shot even if she gets past Andrade on Saturday night but she’s definitely holding out hope that a championship bout will be awaiting her later this year.

“I definitely feel that this fight does have title implications but whether or not it does or doesn’t, my focus is on Jessica,” Torres said. “We’ll see what happens but I don’t see them denying me that title shot after this.”

               

