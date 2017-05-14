Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington Get Engaged!

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne aren’t the only UFC fighters to get engaged, as Tecia Torres on Saturday announced that she and Raquel Pennington also got engaged.

Luckily, they fight in different weight categories!

Today was perfect We celebrated our new home with our closest family and friends…. she knelt down and popped the question! I love how you make me feel and the way you look at me. Look at that face! So beautiful. I love you Fiancé! @raquel_pennington A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on May 13, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

