Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington Get Engaged

Stipe Miocic - And Still

hot-sauce-featuredTwitterati Proclaims Stipe Miocic ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet!’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - Nobody

hot-sauce-featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Lights Up Jessica Andrade… and Twitter

Demetrious Johnson

hot-sauce-featuredDemetrious Johnson Gets Belts… and His Floyd Mayweather Moment

May 14, 2017
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne aren’t the only UFC fighters to get engaged, as Tecia Torres on Saturday announced that she and Raquel Pennington also got engaged.

Luckily, they fight in different weight categories!

