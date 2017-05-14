Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington Get Engaged!

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne aren’t the only UFC fighters to get engaged, as Tecia Torres on Saturday announced that she and Raquel Pennington also got engaged.
Luckily, they fight in different weight categories!
She asked, I said YES!!!! #Engaged —- Our love began unexpectedly. It started as a crush and grew into an amazing love. In this moment you made my dreams for us come true. Everyday you show me a love so true and pure. I am blessed to wake up to you every morning and fall asleep in your arms at night. I can’t wait to become Mrs. Pennington. I love you with my everything!! Always! @raquel_pennington
