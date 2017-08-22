                   
Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi scrum chaos

Team Conor McGregor and Team Floyd Mayweather Scuffle at Grand Arrival (video)

August 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAuno)

Although the Mayweather vs. McGregor Grand Arrival promised to be a bunch of pomp and circumstance, it was anything but, as Conor McGregor and his team were involved in a couple different confrontations.

As McGregor’s team arrived, Floyd Mayweather‘s was leaving and they crossed paths. It didn’t take long for civility to break down and the two camps started pushing and shoving with a bit of mayhem ensuing. 

A short time later, after McGregor had met in a scrum with reporters, the Irishman got into another confrontation, this time with former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi

No matter what happens on Saturday, no one can say the hype didn’t live up to the hype… right?!

No matter what happens on Saturday, no one can say the hype didn't live up to the hype… right?!


               

