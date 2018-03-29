Take a Look Back at Paul Felder’s Finish of Stevie Ray (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray. Felder scored a first-round knockout and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

Take a look back at the vicious elbows that put an end to the fight.

Felder takes on Al Iaquinta on the main card of UFC 223 on April 7 at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

You can follow along, live, on MMAWeekly.com on April 7 for full UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib live results and fight stats. The UFC 223 main event features interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson facing Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title currently wrapped around Conor McGregor’s waist. Rose Namajunas puts her UFC strawweight title on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the woman she won it from, in the UFC 223 co-main event.