Take A Look Back at Luke Rockhold’s Championship Win Over Chris Weidman

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before he returns this Saturday to take on former WSOF dual-division champion David Branch, Luke Rockhold’s UFC middleweight title winning effort versus Chris Weidman gets the FIGHT PASS TWENTY/20 treatment. Find out which all-time UFC record was shattered; why the referee did not, in fact, make a mistake by ordering that controversial stand-up; and why both fighters feel they didn’t give their best performance on the big night.

