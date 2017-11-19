Tai Tuivasa Earns $50,000 Bonus for Jaw Dropping Flying Knee KO in UFC Debut

               

November 19, 2017
Tai Tuivasa made quite an impression in his UFC debut as the undefeated heavyweight prospect earned a jaw-dropping knockout with a flying knee to finish Rashad Coulter on the prelims at UFC Fight Night from Sydney, Australia.

Tuivasa has yet to see the second round in his professional career and his win over Coulter also earned him a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.

He’s joined by Nik Lentz, who earned a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ award for his second round guillotine choke submission to put away former teammate Will Brooks on Saturday night.

The ‘Fight of the Night’ went to the absolute war waged by Frank Camacho and Damien Brown on the FS1 prelims.

Camacho actually missed weight for the fight, which should make him ineligible for a post fight bonus and that means Brown would pocket the entire $100,000 for the ‘Fight of the Night’ award despite losing a split decision.

UFC officials also announced that 10,021 fans attended the latest card held in Sydney, Austrlaia with the event actually running longer than any card in the history of the promotion with more than three hours of fight time spent inside the Octagon.

