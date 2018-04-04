T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2 Expected at UFC 227 in Los Angeles

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 4, 2018
Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is expected to face former teammate Cody Garbrandt in a rematch at UFC 227 currently slated for Aug. 4 in Los Angeles.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the rematch between Dillashaw and Garbrandt was in the works with the original plan to have them fight as the co-main event at UFC 226 in July. It appears those plans changed with Dillashaw and Garbrandt now expected to meet at UFC 227 instead. ESPN initially reported the rematch.

For Dillashaw, this fight puts to an end the rumors of a proposed bout against flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson later this year after the two fighters engaged in a very public campaign to make it happen.

It seems the UFC had other plans and now Dillashaw will stick around at 135 pounds to defend the title against the man he beat to win the belt for a second time.

Garbrandt will look to bounce back from a knockout loss to Dillashaw last November after he nearly finished the fight in the opening round. The Ohio native had won his first 11 professional fights in a row — nine by knockout — before suffering his the loss to Dillashaw.

There’s no word yet if Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 will headliner UFC 227 or if will ultimately serve as the co-main event on the card. The event is expected to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

               

