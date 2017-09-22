Syuri Kondo Wins Tough Battle in a Close Call (UFC Japan Fight Highlights)

Syuri Kondo aka @syuri_wv3s makes it six straight MMA wins with the split decision over Chan-Mi Jeon! #UFCJapan https://t.co/PrNfN52Eik — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

Check out highlights from Syuri Kondo’s narrow decision victory over Chan-Mi Jeon at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan. UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saitama Super Arena.

The fight promotion next heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, as Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson attempts his record-setting 11th title defense when he puts his flyweight belt on the line against Ray Borg.

