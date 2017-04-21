HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSwanson vs. Lobov Green Lit for UFC Nashville, but de Lima Misses Weight Big

featuredCris Cyborg Claims Germaine de Randamie UFC Title Fight Set for July

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

Swanson vs. Lobov Green Lit for UFC Nashville, but de Lima Misses Weight Big

April 21, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Nashville, Tenn., this week for UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov.

The main event features an exciting featherweight fight between longtime UFC veteran Cub Swanson taking on rising talent and Conor-McGregor teammate Artem Lobov. 

Swanson, currently on a three-fight winning streak, didn’t streak into the weigh-in on Friday morning. While every fighter on the card weighed in within the first 45 minutes or so of the allotted two hours, Swanson waited until there was about 20 minutes left to step on the scale, which is fully within his right to do so.

Not one to battle the scale, Swanson hit the mark at 145 pounds, making the headlining bout official. Lobov weighed in earlier, also stepping on the scale at 145 pounds.

The only fighter that struggled was Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who weighed 210 pounds for his light heavyweight bout with Ovince Saint Preux. That is a full 4 pounds above the 206 pounds allowed for a non-title fight, but Saint Preux agreed to take the fight anyway. He will receive 30-percent of de Lima’s fight purse as a penalty.

The promotion is not holding a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night 108.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Says He’ll Make $100-Million-Plus for Mayweather Fight

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Weigh-in Results

Main Card on FS1 (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Cub Swanson (145) vs. Artem Lobov (145)
  • Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (155.5)
  • Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (210)*
  • John Dodson (135) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)
  • Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs. Stevie Ray (156)
  • Jake Ellenberger (170.5) and Mike Perry (170)

Prelims on FS2 (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Thales Leites (186) vs. Sam Alvey (184)
  • Dustin Ortiz (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)
  • Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Michael McBride (155.5)
  • Jessica Penne (116) vs. Danielle Taylor (115)

Prelims on UFC Fight Pass (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Alexis Davis (134.5) vs. Cindy Dandois (135)
  • Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Joe Proctor (170)
  • Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

*de Lima missed weight, will have to pay a fine

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Bellator 178 Prelims LIVE on MMAWeekly.com, F...

Apr 21, 2017No Comments10 Views

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 preliminary bouts LIVE STREAM on MMAWeekly.com on Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Cub Swanson UFC Nashville workout

UFC Nashville Open Workouts...

Check out the open workout highlights from UFC Fight

Apr 21, 2017
Eduard Foloyang - Kings of Destiny

Eduard Folayang Wins War of...

Eduard Folayang made the first defense of his ONE

Apr 21, 2017

Brandon Royval Ready to ...

Coming off of back-to-back wins, Brandon Royval will seek

Apr 21, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA