Swanson vs. Lobov Green Lit for UFC Nashville, but de Lima Misses Weight Big

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Nashville, Tenn., this week for UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov.

The main event features an exciting featherweight fight between longtime UFC veteran Cub Swanson taking on rising talent and Conor-McGregor teammate Artem Lobov.

Swanson, currently on a three-fight winning streak, didn’t streak into the weigh-in on Friday morning. While every fighter on the card weighed in within the first 45 minutes or so of the allotted two hours, Swanson waited until there was about 20 minutes left to step on the scale, which is fully within his right to do so.

Not one to battle the scale, Swanson hit the mark at 145 pounds, making the headlining bout official. Lobov weighed in earlier, also stepping on the scale at 145 pounds.

The only fighter that struggled was Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who weighed 210 pounds for his light heavyweight bout with Ovince Saint Preux. That is a full 4 pounds above the 206 pounds allowed for a non-title fight, but Saint Preux agreed to take the fight anyway. He will receive 30-percent of de Lima’s fight purse as a penalty.

The promotion is not holding a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night 108.

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Weigh-in Results

Main Card on FS1 (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Cub Swanson (145) vs. Artem Lobov (145)

Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (155.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (210)*

John Dodson (135) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

Jake Ellenberger (170.5) and Mike Perry (170)

Prelims on FS2 (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Thales Leites (186) vs. Sam Alvey (184)

Dustin Ortiz (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Michael McBride (155.5)

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Danielle Taylor (115)

Prelims on UFC Fight Pass (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

Alexis Davis (134.5) vs. Cindy Dandois (135)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Joe Proctor (170)

Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

*de Lima missed weight, will have to pay a fine

