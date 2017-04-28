Surgery Sidelines Jacare Souza for Six Months

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza reportedly could be spending the next six months or so on the sidelines following surgery.

Souza, according to veteran Brazilian reporter Ana Hissa, had surgery on Friday to repare a total rupture of the tendon of his right pectoralis major muscle. He is expected to spend somewhere around the next six months on the sidelines to recover.

The surgery follows a loss to Robert Whittaker at the recent UFC on FOX event in Kansas City, Mo. Whittaker finished Souza with a head kick and punches in the second round.

The loss put an end to Souza’s hopes for a UFC middleweight title shot anytime in the near future.

Jacare passou por cirurgia no peitoral para corrigir ruptura total do tendão do músculo peitoral maior direito. +-6 meses fora pic.twitter.com/9Rtot4Vh9t — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) April 28, 2017

