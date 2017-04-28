HOT OFF THE WIRE
Surgery Sidelines Jacare Souza for Six Months

April 28, 2017
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza reportedly could be spending the next six months or so on the sidelines following surgery.

Souza, according to veteran Brazilian reporter Ana Hissa, had surgery on Friday to repare a total rupture of the tendon of his right pectoralis major muscle. He is expected to spend somewhere around the next six months on the sidelines to recover. 

The surgery follows a loss to Robert Whittaker at the recent UFC on FOX event in Kansas City, Mo. Whittaker finished Souza with a head kick and punches in the second round. 

The loss put an end to Souza’s hopes for a UFC middleweight title shot anytime in the near future. 

  • TheCerealKiller

    He’s done. That sucks. He’ll be almost 39 before he is back in fighting shape. Sure he could pull a Hendo and fight well into his 40’s, but that’s not the norm.

               

