Sunday’s UFC Halifax Card Loses a Bout

UFC Fight Night 105, which is slated for Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, has been scaled back by one bout.

Alexander Volkanovski recently posted to his social media accounts, announcing that his scheduled bout with Michel Quinones has been removed from the fight card, after Quinones had to withdraw due to injury.

The UFC apparently made several attempts to keep Volkanovski on the fight card, but was unsuccessful.

“UNFORTUNATELY I HAVE SOME DEVASTATING NEWS!!” Volkanovksi posted to his Facebook page. “Just letting everyone know that despite UFC trying their best and going through 3 opponent changes in a week, I have been forced off the Canadian UFC card due to matters outside anyone’s control.

“For everyone following my journey, stay tuned because I am sure I will be back in there sooner rather than later and a massive thank you to the UFC for going above and beyond what I expected in looking after me.”

UFC Fight Night 105 was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Stefan Struve in the main event. After Struve fell out of the fight due to injury, that bout was replaced with a new heavyweight headliner pitting Derrick Lewis against Travis Browne. dos Santos has since been rebooked to challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 211 main event.

