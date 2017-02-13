HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredNew UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

featuredGermaine de Randamie Grabs Title Over Holly Holm Amidst Controversy (UFC 208 Results)

UFC 208 Holm vs de Randamie Live Results

featuredUFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Live Results and Fight Stats

Sunday’s UFC Halifax Card Loses a Bout

February 13, 2017
1 Comment

UFC Fight Night 105, which is slated for Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, has been scaled back by one bout.

Alexander Volkanovski recently posted to his social media accounts, announcing that his scheduled bout with Michel Quinones has been removed from the fight card, after Quinones had to withdraw due to injury.

The UFC apparently made several attempts to keep Volkanovski on the fight card, but was unsuccessful.

“UNFORTUNATELY I HAVE SOME DEVASTATING NEWS!!” Volkanovksi posted to his Facebook page. “Just letting everyone know that despite UFC trying their best and going through 3 opponent changes in a week, I have been forced off the Canadian UFC card due to matters outside anyone’s control.

Alexander Volkanovski“For everyone following my journey, stay tuned because I am sure I will be back in there sooner rather than later and a massive thank you to the UFC for going above and beyond what I expected in looking after me.”

TRENDING > Dana White Criticizes Main Event UFC 208 Referee

UFC Fight Night 105 was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Stefan Struve in the main event. After Struve fell out of the fight due to injury, that bout was replaced with a new heavyweight headliner pitting Derrick Lewis against Travis Browne. dos Santos has since been rebooked to challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 211 main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Gunnar Nelson at UFC 194

Gunnar Nelson Returns in UFC London Co-Main E...

Feb 14, 2017No Comments21 Views

Gunnar Nelson returns after nearly a year out of the Octagon for the UFC Fight Night 107 co-main event on March 18 in London.

Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Intends to End His Ca...

Former Pride champion Fedor Emelianenko doesn't appear likely to

Feb 14, 2017
Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo, 41, Showing N...

Cheick Kongo may be 41 years of age, but

Feb 13, 2017

Jacare Souza: ‘I̵...

Third-ranked middleweight Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza wants a title shot,

Feb 13, 2017

  • I have made $104k last year by freelancing online a­n­d I did it by wo­rking in my own time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more h each day. I’m using an earning model I came across from company that i found online and I am thrilled that i earned so much money on the side. It’s beginner-friendly and I’m so thankful that i discovered it. Here’s what I did… STATICTAB.COM/x4biwaa

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA