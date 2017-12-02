Sugar Sean O’Malley Remains Undefeated (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from fast-rising star Sugar Sean O’Malley’s tough grind against Terrion Ware at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram