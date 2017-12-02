Sugar Sean O’Malley Remains Undefeated (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

STILL UNDEFEATED! @SugaSeanMMA wins by unanimous decision over Terrion Ware! #TUFFinale https://t.co/jEPJPV9w2F
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from fast-rising star Sugar Sean O’Malley’s tough grind against Terrion Ware at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.
RELATED:
- More TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlight Videos
- The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Live Results and Fight Stats
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram