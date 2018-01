Stipe Miocic’s Reign is Under Siege in Violent New UFC 220 Fight Promo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two UFC titles will be on the line when the Octagon returns to Boston for UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record when he meets “The Predator,” Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title against knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Says Dana White is Using His Name for UFC TV Deal Leverage