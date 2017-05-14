HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Takes Out Junior dos Santos In The First (UFC 211 Results)

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Demolishes Jessica Andrade: ‘There is Only One’ (UFC 211 Results)

UFC 211 Live Results

featuredUFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredDana White: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw is Not Canceled

Stipe Miocic Takes Out Junior dos Santos In The First (UFC 211 Results)

May 14, 2017
No Comments

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic‘s last loss inside the Octagon came to Junior dos Santos by decision in December 2014. On Saturday, in the UFC 211 main event in Dallas, Texas, Miocic exacted his revenge by putting the former titleholder away in the first round.

The record for the most times any heavyweight champion had successfully defended the title is two. Andrei Arlovski, Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez all defended their titles twice. Miocic has now added his name to that list.

Miocic stalked dos Santos in the rematch at American Airlines Center. Dos Santos saw success with leg kicks, but the fight didn’t last long enough for them to add up. Miocic pressed forward and dos Santos put his back against the cage like he’s been known to do. It was his undoing. Miocic stepped in with a right hand midway through the opening round that face planted the Brazilian. He followed up with a series of left hands delivered in rapid succession forcing referee Herb Dean to intervene and stop the fight.

RELATED > UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

“It was terrible. It hurt. The one time I check it, it hurt his foot the one time I checked it,” said Miocic about dos Santos’ leg kicks.

“We’ve been working that for ten weeks,” he said about the right hand that ended the fight. “My coach is the best in the world. That’s the reason that I’m the champion.”

Miocic declined to call out a next opponent. He said that he doesn’t care who he fights next. Whoever the UFC decides to put in front of him, he’s fine with accepting the challenge.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Stipe Miocic - And Still

Twitterati Proclaims Stipe Miocic ‘The ...

May 14, 2017No Comments16 Views

Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos at UFC 211. His peers were quick to congratulate him and proclaim him "The Baddest Man on the

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - Nobody

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lights U...

Joanna Champion remained undefeated on Saturday night, putting on

May 14, 2017

Stipe Miocic Banks a Bonus ...

Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed the winners of the fighter

May 14, 2017
Stipe Miocic UFC 203 post interview

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos San...

Watch the UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2

May 14, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA