Stipe Miocic Sits Atop UFC 220 Fighter Salaries

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic continued his dominance over the division by winning a five-round unanimous-decision over heavy hitter Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston.

Not only did Miocic rule the bout from bell to bell, he also lorded over the UFC 220 fighter salaries filed with the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

Miocic walked away with a disclosed salary of $600,000, while Ngannou took home $500,000 in his losing effort.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also netted half a million dollars for his victory over Volkan Oezdemir, who earned a disclosed $350,000 payday.

After both champions defended their belts at UFC 220, Miocic and Cormier were recently announced as opposing coaches for the twenty-seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter. They will then headline UFC 226 in July, meeting in a champion vs. champion superfight with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Not Fighting at UFC London; Is He Done?

The figures in the reported UFC 220 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at TD Garden in Boston.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Fighter Salaries