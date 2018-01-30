HOT OFF THE WIRE

Stipe Miocic Sits Atop UFC 220 Fighter Salaries

January 30, 2018
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic continued his dominance over the division by winning a five-round unanimous-decision over heavy hitter Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston.

Not only did Miocic rule the bout from bell to bell, he also lorded over the UFC 220 fighter salaries filed with the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

Stipe Miocic - UFC 220Miocic walked away with a disclosed salary of $600,000, while Ngannou took home $500,000 in his losing effort. 

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also netted half a million dollars for his victory over Volkan Oezdemir, who earned a disclosed $350,000 payday.

After both champions defended their belts at UFC 220, Miocic and Cormier were recently announced as opposing coaches for the twenty-seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter. They will then headline UFC 226 in July, meeting in a champion vs. champion superfight with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

The figures in the reported UFC 220 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at TD Garden in Boston.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Fighter Salaries

  • Stipe Miocic: $600,000 (no win bonus) def. Francis Ngannou: $500,000
  • Daniel Cormier: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Volkan Oezdemir: $350,000
  • Calvin Kattar: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Shane Burgos: $22,000
  • Gian Villante: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Francimar Barroso: $27,000
  • Rob Font: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Thomas Almeida: $36,000
  • Kyle Bochniak: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Brandon Davis: $10,000
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Sabah Homasi: $12,000
  • Dustin Ortiz: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Alexandre Pantoja: $14,000
  • Julio Arce: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Dan Ige: $10,000
  • Enrique Barzola: $42,000 (includes $21,000 win bonus) def. Matt Bessette: $12,000
  • Islam Makhachev: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Gleison Tibau: $50,000

               

