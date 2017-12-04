Stipe Miocic Sends a Not So Subtle Message to Francis Ngannou After UFC 218

Francis Ngannou is a ferocious knockout puncher but he’s still not the heavyweight champion of the world.

That’s the message Stipe Miocic had for the hard-hitting fighter who earned a title shot on Saturday night with a vicious one-punch knockout against Alistair Overeem at UFC 218.

Ngannou had plenty of hype going into the event but he secured his spot as the No. 1 contender in the division with his jaw-dropping finish against Overeem.

As impressive Ngannou was at UFC 218, Miocic has never backed down from a challenge and he reminded his next opponent of that very fact when dropping a message on Twitter on Monday.

Of course, Miocic’s words are a not so subtle jab that Ngannou may get the title shot but that doesn’t mean he’s getting the title.

With one more win, Miocic will actually break the all time record for title defenses in the heavyweight division and it appears he’ll have to go through Ngannou to get there.

While Ngannou certainly deserves credit for his fast rise up the ranks, Miocic has been handling business in similar fashion with five consecutive wins in a row with all coming by way of knockout or TKO.

There’s still no word on when the heavyweight title fight will take place, although UFC president Dana White said on Saturday night that he would like to book Miocic vs. Ngannou as early as January at UFC 220 in Boston.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram