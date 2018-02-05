HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic TUF 27 Media Day

featuredStipe Miocic Says ‘Nothing Heals Overnight,’ Not Even His Relationship with UFC

featuredLyoto Machida Earns Split Decision Over Eryk Anders, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC Fight Night 125 Machida vs Anders live results

featuredUFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Stipe Miocic Says ‘Nothing Heals Overnight,’ Not Even His Relationship with UFC

February 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It has been well documented that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic and the brass at the UFC haven’t had the best of relationships over the past couple of years. Leading up to Miocic’s most recent title defense against Francis Ngannou, in particular, left Miocic feeling put off by his employer.

But now, having dominated Ngannou, it seems the UFC is all-aboard the Miocic heavyweight freight train, lining him up as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter and matching him against his fellow coach, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, for a UFC 226 heavyweight title fight this summer in a champion vs. champion blockbuster. The bout headlines International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which is the UFC’s biggest annual event.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Claims Floyd Mayweather Got Ripped Off by Showtime

Though everything is headed in the right direction for Miocic, old wounds have still left some scars, and will take time to fully heal.

As Miocic said about his relationship with the UFC at the TUF 27 Media Day, “Nothing heals overnight;” not even his relationship with the UFC brass.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA