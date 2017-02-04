HOT OFF THE WIRE

Stipe Miocic Proves Tutus Make Great Training Gear

February 4, 2017
Work it, Stipe.

Stipe Miocic is the current “baddest man on the planet” and reigning UFC heavyweight champion. This allows him to pretty much do and say what he feels and few in the world are going to be brave enough to tell him something about it.

That being the case, if the heavyweight king wants to wear a tutu while sparring, then dammit, he’ll wear all the tutus he wants.

Stipe posted a video of himself sparring in a tutu yesterday, which we can only imagine is him proving that training in gear meant for ballerinas doesn’t make you any less a champion.

To the footage!

