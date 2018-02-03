Stipe Miocic Not Going to Change and Act Like Conor McGregor

After defeating Francis Ngannou at UFC 220, Stipe Miocic reached a historical level in his reign as UFC heavyweight champion. It was his third title defense, something that no other UFC heavyweight titleholder has ever achieved.

Miocic now has the opportunity to take his fame to all new levels. Not only is he booked to coach opposite UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on the 27th Season of The Ultimate Fighter, but he will fight Cormier in the UFC 226 main event in July in a champion vs. champion superfight.

But with great fame comes great responsibility, just ask Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. It’s not an easy road to walk.

Mioic has done things his way thus far, even to the detriment of his relationship with the UFC brass, but he’s not about to change now, not even to attain the level of stardom that McGregor and Rousey have achieved.