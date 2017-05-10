Stipe Miocic Needed to Lose to Junior dos Santos

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic told MMAWeekly.com that he needed to lose to Junior dos Santos in their first fight.

As the two men head into a rematch at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas, Miocic addressed losing to dos Santos via unanimous decision when they fought in the UFC on FOX 13 headliner nearly two-and-a-half years ago. It may just have been that loss that helped Miocic achieve his goal of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

But as much as he loves being a UFC champion, Miocic also had to address his latest toy… a metal detector!

