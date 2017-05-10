HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Blasts ‘The Almighty’ Dana White

UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-Off

featuredUFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

featuredAnderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but is He Done Fighting?

Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

Stipe Miocic Needed to Lose to Junior dos Santos

May 10, 2017
No Comments

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic told MMAWeekly.com that he needed to lose to Junior dos Santos in their first fight.

As the two men head into a rematch at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas, Miocic addressed losing to dos Santos via unanimous decision when they fought in the UFC on FOX 13 headliner nearly two-and-a-half years ago. It may just have been that loss that helped Miocic achieve his goal of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

But as much as he loves being a UFC champion, Miocic also had to address his latest toy… a metal detector!

TRENDING > UFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Henry Cejudo vs Sergio Pettis

Injury Forces Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis ...

May 10, 20173 Comments29 Views

The UFC's first stacked fight card of the year, UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2, lost a highly anticipated flyweight fight on Wednesday.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Gets Bel...

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has finally received all

May 10, 2017
Jorge Masvidal UFC 211 Media Day

Jorge Masvidal Rips Michael...

Jorge Masvidal, during Wednesday's UFC 211 Ultimate Media Day,

May 10, 2017
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez Injured, O...

It appears that Joseph Benavidez is out of his

May 10, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA