Stipe Miocic in No Rush to Return to the Octagon Following UFC 211

While many fighters talk about setting records, history, and what comes next, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic sounded somewhat ominous in his avoidance about what’s next for him following UFC 211.

Miocic has been vocal about the way he was paid less to defend his belt against Alistair Overeem than Overeem was paid to challenge for it. He didn’t say that he was still hashing out the situation with the UFC, but his silence about a return to the Octagon certainly casts a heavy dose of suspicion on whether or not he is happy with the situation.

