Stipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Stipe Miocic knows Francis Ngannou has a lot of power, but he promises he’ll “do what he wants” in their fight at UFC 220.

“I think I’m more of a mixed martial artist than he is. He’s got a lot of power, like everyone said, but I’ll do what I want,” Miocic told MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin when indicating that he has more ways to win the fight than Ngannou.

Take a look at this exclusive interview with the UFC heavyweight champion ahead of their fight at UFC 220 in Boston.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.