Stipe Miocic: ‘If It Wasn’t for dos Sanots, I Wouldn’t Be Here Right Now’

In recounting his victory over Junior dos Santos at UFC 211 in Dallas, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic not only discussed what went right this time, in the rematch, but what went wrong the first time he fought dos Santos. Surprisingly, he admitted that had it not been for the rough fight he had the first time they fought, Miocic wouldn’t be the champion that he is today.

