Stipe Miocic Has Eyes On Next UFC Heavyweight Title Defense

September 19, 2017
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic hasn’t fought since May, but he’s got his sights set on his next fight. If all goes according to plan, Miocic could be back in the Octagon by December or January.

There has been some friction between Miocic and the UFC. Following his victory over Junior dos Santos in his most recent fight, Miocic appeared ready to sit on the sidelines until his management was able to iron out some wrinkles in his UFC contract. Apparently, though he has won five consecutive fights, Miocic had been paid less than his last two opponents, dos Santos and Alistair Overeem, both of which were successful title defenses.

That didn’t sit well with the champion, but it appears there is progress being made.

Stipe Miocic UFC 203 pre press“We’re talking,” Miocic told The MMA Hour on Monday. “I’m probably looking at December or the end of January.

“I’ve got a great management team and they’re doing everything they’re supposed to. We’re talking, it’s all good.”

There hasn’t really been any talk of an opponent, however. UFC president Dana White had mentioned that they were going to try and put Miocic in a fight with Jon Jones, but that was before Jones tested positive to steroids

Up-and-comer Francis Ngannou has been calling for a fight with the champ, but there hasn’t been any word on that being Miocic’s next fight either.

“There are a lot of guys that are there already. In the heavyweight division, anything can happen on any night. That’s what’s scary about the division: no matter how good you are, there is always somebody that can beat you,” he continued.

Aside from being the UFC heavyweight champion, Miocic is also a fireman and paramedic in Ohio, but he certainly sounds as if he is ready to get back in the Octagon. He doesn’t care whom it is he fights.

“Listen, whoever the UFC wants me to fight, I’ll fight – Overeem, or whoever’s next… Volkov… he’s a tough guy, too. Or Cain (Velasquez), whoever they say, I’m not going to back down.”

