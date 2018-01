Stipe Miocic Derails The Francis Ngannou Hype Train (UFC 220 Highlights)

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the heavyweight title bout and Stipe Miocic’s historic win over Francis Ngannou in the UFC 220 main event.

The UFC heads to Charlotte, N.C., next week for UFC on FOX 27, which features a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

RELATED: