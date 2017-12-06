Stipe Miocic Defends Heavyweight Title Against Francis Ngannou in Main Event at UFC 220

               

December 6, 2017
A huge heavyweight title fight is headed to Boston as Stipe Miocic will face Francis Ngannou in the new main event at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 from the TD Garden Arena.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday with verbal agreements in place from the fighters and bout agreements expected to be issued at any time now. MMAJunkie first reported the matchup on Wednesday.

A winner of five straight fights including two title defenses, Miocic has run through many of the top contenders at heavyweight already but now he’ll be facing one of the best prospects to join the roster in several years.

Ngannou has looked unstoppable since arriving in the UFC with six straight wins including his thunderous one punch knockout against Alistair Overeerm this past weekend.

Now Ngannou is getting his shot at Miocic and the heavyweight title with the new fight expected to headline UFC 220 with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier taking on Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.

