Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

Valentina Shevchenko: 'I Will Not Stop' Until the Referee Pulls Me Off

Daniel Cormier Willing to Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again… On One Condition

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

Stipe Miocic Defends Against Detractors for Not Finishing Francis Ngannou

February 9, 2018
Even when a fighter dominates, they can’t shake the criticism.

Such is the case for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. When he faced power puncher Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston, most people thought it was going to be a case of whoever lands the big shot first wins.

Though both men landed some heavy blows, neither put the other out.

In fact, Miocic withstood Ngannou’s power and put the big Frenchman on the canvas, where he pummeled him, mercilessly, for the better part of their five-round UFC 220 main event.

TRENDING > Dana White: Tyron Woodley is 'Full of S—'

That somehow wasn’t good enough for the critics, who questioned why Miocic couldn’t finish the fight.

               

