Stipe Miocic Calls Out Anthony Joshua Again After Wladimir Klitschko Retires

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is still pursuing a fight with boxer Anthony Joshua but he made an even bigger push on Thursday.

Joshua was originally expected to meet former champion Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch after the two heavyweights put on an epic fight earlier this year but instead the Ukrainian heavyweight decided to retire from boxing this week.

With Klitschko out of the picture, Mioicic offered up his congratulations on a Hall of Fame career but then quickly turned his attention to Joshua again.

“Anthony Joshua — looks like your schedule is wide open,” Miocic wrote on Twitter. “No excuses. Let’s dance.”

Miocic has been pushing for a fight with Joshua for a big part of 2017 after the bout was originally suggested to him ahead of his most recent title defense against Junior dos Santos in May.

Miocic later said that he was dead serious about pursuing the fight not only because it would give him a chance to crossover into the sport of boxing similar to what Conor McGregor is doing for his bout against Floyd Mayweather but he legitimately believes he would defeat Joshua in the ring.

“Super confident,” Miocic told the Fight Society podcast earlier this year when speaking about how he matched up with Joshua. “I’m going to go out there and give it all I got. Listen, I’ve got the best coaches in the world and I’d definitely be ready for that fight.”

It’s clear Miocic still wants the fight and with no matchup currently on his radar as UFC heavyweight champion it seems the Ohio native is ready to add a boxing title to his resume.

