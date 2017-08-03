HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Stipe Miocic Calls Out Anthony Joshua Again After Wladimir Klitschko Retires

August 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is still pursuing a fight with boxer Anthony Joshua but he made an even bigger push on Thursday.

Joshua was originally expected to meet former champion Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch after the two heavyweights put on an epic fight earlier this year but instead the Ukrainian heavyweight decided to retire from boxing this week.

With Klitschko out of the picture, Mioicic offered up his congratulations on a Hall of Fame career but then quickly turned his attention to Joshua again.

“Anthony Joshua — looks like your schedule is wide open,” Miocic wrote on Twitter. “No excuses. Let’s dance.”

Miocic has been pushing for a fight with Joshua for a big part of 2017 after the bout was originally suggested to him ahead of his most recent title defense against Junior dos Santos in May.

Miocic later said that he was dead serious about pursuing the fight not only because it would give him a chance to crossover into the sport of boxing similar to what Conor McGregor is doing for his bout against Floyd Mayweather but he legitimately believes he would defeat Joshua in the ring.

“Super confident,” Miocic told the Fight Society podcast earlier this year when speaking about how he matched up with Joshua. “I’m going to go out there and give it all I got. Listen, I’ve got the best coaches in the world and I’d definitely be ready for that fight.”

It’s clear Miocic still wants the fight and with no matchup currently on his radar as UFC heavyweight champion it seems the Ohio native is ready to add a boxing title to his resume.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Eryk Anders at UFC on FOX 25

Eryk Anders Believes ‘The Sky Is The Li...

Aug 03, 2017NoNo Comments15 Views

Undefeated middleweight Eryk Anders is riding high after his first-round knockout of veteran Rafael Natal in his UFC debut on July 22.

LFA 18 Aguilar vs Rader Fight Poster

Chris Harris Not Looking Pa...

In his next bout, Chris Harris (9-1) will look

Aug 03, 2017
Louis Smolka vs Brandon Moreno UFC Portland

Watch Brandon Moreno Win by...

Check out Brandon Moreno's UFC debut - a victory

Aug 03, 2017
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on Georges ...

Michael Bisping on Wednesday said that he is putting

Aug 03, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA