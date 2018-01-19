Stipe Miocic Believes Francis Ngannou is Looking Past Him at UFC 220

Stipe Miocic can’t wait to see the look on Francis Ngannou’s face when the fight at UFC 220 isn’t as one-sided as all of his other bouts in the UFC. Check out this exclusive interview with Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 220 in Boston.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.